Exclusive: US FDA Finds Control Lapses at Moderna Manufacturing Plant

December 18, 2023

Vial of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) – U.S. drug regulators in September found quality control lapses at Moderna’s main factory including with equipment used to manufacture drug substance for its COVID-19 vaccine, according to the report obtained by Reuters via a Freedom of Information Act request. The Sept. 11-21 inspection by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration took place at Moderna’s facility in Norwood, Massachusetts, which is used to manufacture the company’s COVID shot Spikevax and an experimental mRNA cancer vaccine being developed with Merck & Co. (Read More)

