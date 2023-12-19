New Hope — And an Old Hurdle — for a Terrible Disease with Terrible Treatments

(New York Times) – Among the so-called “neglected tropical diseases,” many experts believe leishmaniasis is in a class of its own in terms of the lack of progress, in the 120 years since it was first identified, to help the two million people who contract it each year. Now, finally, that is starting to change: When Mr. Tilano’s grandson Andrés Tilano, 14, contracted leishmaniasis last year, he was treated in a clinic in Medellín, with an experimental therapy that cured his infection in days. (Read More)