New COVID Strain Rises in U.S. Ahead of Holidays

(Axios) – A fast-spreading new COVID-19 variant called JN.1 could drive a new wave of disease across the U.S. this holiday season just as other respiratory viruses are cresting, experts say. The big picture: While situation isn’t as dire as last year, when a “tripledemic” of respiratory diseases swamped hospitals, JN.1 cases have more than doubled since mid-November and now account for 1 in 5 new infections, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. (Read More)