What the New Health Counsels at FTC, DOJ, and HHS Might Do

(STAT News) – The Biden administration hasn’t said much about the three new health care counsels, beyond what’s in the initial press release. That announcement spelled out that the new officials will work on two specific areas: investigating private equity’s impact in the health sector, and digging into anti-competitive practices, such as firms “rolling up” small practices in transactions that don’t meet antitrust thresholds. The release cited STAT’s reporting on private equity buying lucrative businesses in controversial autism therapy and travel nursing industries. (Read More)