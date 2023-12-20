Chatbot Therapy Is Risky. It’s Also Not Useless.

(Vox) – As Generative AI chatbots have rolled out to a wider range of users, some have started using readily available, multipurpose tools like ChatGPT as therapists. Vice spoke to some of these users earlier this year, noting that anecdotal reports of people praising their experiences with chatbots had spread through social media. One Redditor even wrote a guide to “jailbreaking” ChatGPT in order to get around the chatbot’s guardrails against providing mental health advice.

But ChatGPT is not built to be anyone’s therapist. It’s not bound by the privacy or accountability requirements that guide the practice and ethics of human therapists. While there are consequences when a chatbot, say, fabricates a source for a research paper, those consequences are not nearly as serious as the potential harm caused by a chatbot providing dangerous or inaccurate medical advice to someone with a serious mental health condition. (Read More)