A New Edition of European Journal of Human Genetics Is Now Available
December 26, 2023
European Journal of Human Genetics (vol. 31, no. 12, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Predicting personal cardiovascular Disease Risk Based on Family Health History: Development of Expert-Based Family Criteria for the general Population” by Tetske Dijkstra, et al.
- “Dealing with Ambivalence in the Practice of advanced Genetic Healthcare: Towards an ethical Choreography” by Janneke M. L. Kuiper, et al.
- “The Reuse of Genetic Information in Research and Informed Consent” by David Lorenzo, et al.