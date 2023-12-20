Lawsuits Claiming Tylenol Causes Autism Lack Scientific Support, Judge Finds

(Reuters) – A judge has barred expert witnesses from testifying that Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) spin-off Kenvue’s (KVUE.N) painkiller Tylenol can cause autism if mothers take it during pregnancy, finding that they failed to support their conclusions with scientific evidence.

The ruling on Monday by U.S. District Judge Denise Cote in Manhattan federal court likely means the end of a consolidated mass tort litigation of about 500 lawsuits over the popular over-the-counter drug, unless plaintiffs get it reversed on appeal. (Read More)