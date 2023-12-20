The Brain-Implant Company Going for Neuralink’s Jugular

(IEEE Spectrum) – FUntil now, only about 50 humans have ever had BCIs implanted in their brains. And only a handful of those people have been able to leave the laboratory to use them in the real world, since most BCI implants involve wires protruding from the head. The new study is the largest human trial of a fully implantable, at-home BCI system.

And no, the maker of this device isn’t Elon Musk’s Neuralink. It’s a company called Synchron, and it is quietly leading the race to bring a BCI implant to market. (Read More)