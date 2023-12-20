Medicare Is About to Add Hundreds of Thousands More Mental Health Providers
December 20, 2023
(Axios) – The largest expansion of Medicare’s mental health services in a generation can provide a critical lifeline to America’s seniors — if enough providers sign up. Why it matters: Starting Jan. 1, some 400,000 marriage and family therapists and mental health counselors for the first time can accept Medicare payment, following years of advocacy and amid a mental health crisis that has weighed heavily on seniors. (Read More)