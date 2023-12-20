What Happens When Facebook Heats Your Home

December 20, 2023

Data center

(Wired) – Odense is the first place in the world where Meta has tried to pipe excess heat from a data center directly into people’s homes—but it’s not the only tech company doing so. In Ireland, an Amazon data center already helps heat TU Dublin, a university, while Microsoft is building what is expected to be the world’s largest data center heating system in Espoo, a city in southern Finland.

It’s a trend that’s expected to grow. The current AI boom has been accompanied by a data center construction rush. Companies like Microsoft, Google, Meta, and Amazon will have to invest about $1 trillion on infrastructure to handle computing demand for AI, according to research firm Dell’Oro Group. (Read More)

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Emerging Technologies, Global Bioethics, highlights, Informed Consent, News

