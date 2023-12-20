Exclusive: Researchers Warn AI Could Add Billions to U.S. Racial Wealth Gap

(Axios) – Researchers warn generative AI could add $43 billion annually to America’s already stark racial wealth gap over the next two decades, with Black workers also facing a higher risk of job loss thanks to automation. Why it matters: The wealth gap between Black households and white households has widened since 1980 in the U.S., where the median white household now has $285,000 in wealth, compared to $45,000 for the median Black household. (Read More)