Colon Cancer Is Rising in Young Americans. It’s Not Clear Why.

(Washington Post via MSN) – A report released early this year by the American Cancer Society found that people younger than 55 went from accounting for 11 percent of all colorectal cancer in 1995 to 20 percent in 2019. About 3,750 people younger than 50 will die of colorectal cancer in 2023, according to the report. The rise in early-onset colorectal cancer is driven primarily by cancer forming on the patient's left side, in the lowest portion of the colon or the adjacent rectum, said Rebecca Siegel, senior scientific director of surveillance research for the American Cancer Society. These cases tend to be more advanced than cancers detected in older people.