Flesh-Rotting ‘Tranq’ Undermines Fight Against Fentanyl

December 21, 2023

A person sitting on a box next to a building

(Wall Street Journal) – Xylazine’s arrival in North Carolina threatens to undermine hard-won progress against the opioid crisis. The state slowed its overdose-death rate with a public-information campaign, more treatment workers and by distributing overdose-reversal drugs. With xylazine in the mix, withdrawal is different, overdoses are harder to reverse and treatment is more complicated. Three-quarters of recent samples of illicit drugs from the county contained xylazine, according to the University of North Carolina Street Drug Analysis Lab. (Read More)

