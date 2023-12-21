Cancer-Fighting CAR-T Cells Could Be Made Inside Body with Viral Injection

(Nature) – Researchers are closing in on ways to produce CAR T cells in the body, raising hopes that the notoriously expensive and bespoke cancer therapies might one day become more accessible. In CAR-T treatment, immune cells called T cells are removed from the person receiving treatment, engineered to target cancer cells and reintroduced to their body. The process has yielded dramatic recoveries from advanced forms of some blood cancers, but its high price and technical difficulty have placed it out of reach for many people. (Read More)