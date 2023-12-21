AI Consciousness: Scientists Say We Urgently Need Answers

(Nature) – Could artificial intelligence (AI) systems become conscious? A coalition of consciousness scientists says that, at the moment, no one knows — and it is expressing concern about the lack of inquiry into the question.

In comments to the United Nations, members of the Association for Mathematical Consciousness Science (AMCS) call for more funding to support research on consciousness and AI. They say that scientific investigations of the boundaries between conscious and unconscious systems are urgently needed, and they cite ethical, legal and safety issues that make it crucial to understand AI consciousness. For example, if AI develops consciousness, should people be allowed to simply switch it off after use? (Read More)