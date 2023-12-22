A ‘Recipe for Disaster’: Insiders Warned Meta’s Privacy Push Would Shield Child Predators

(Wall Street Journal) – When Meta Platforms began rolling out encryption for Facebook direct messages this month, it was advancing a project that members of its safety staff have long warned would end in disaster.

The encryption feature, which Meta has said will also be implemented on its Instagram app, is the culmination of work first announced in 2019 as part of a push to enhance users' privacy. Even before that, some Meta employees such as David Erb had warned internally that such encryption would limit the ability to detect and report child sexual abuse on Meta's platforms.