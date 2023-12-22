The City That’s Trying to Replace Politicians with Computers (It’s Working)

(Wall Street Journal) – In a country with a history of corruption and government inefficiency, Councilman Ramiro Rosário has come up with what he believes is a winning strategy to improve the work of politicians: replace them with computers. The 37-year-old legislator in Brazil’s southern city of Porto Alegre passed the country’s first law in November that was written entirely by ChatGPT, the artificial-intelligence chatbot developed by the San Francisco startup OpenAI.

The law itself was purposefully boring—a proposal to stop the local water company from charging residents for new water meters when they were stolen from their front yards.