The War Took Away Their Limbs. Now Bionic Prostheses Empower Wounded Ukrainian Soldiers

Russia's war on Ukraine has created a massive need for prosthetic limbs. An estimated 20,000 Ukrainians have had amputations since the war started in February 2022, many of them soldiers who lost arms or legs due to blast wounds. Only a small number was able to receive bionic prostheses, which are more advanced and can provide greater mobility than the traditional prosthetic limbs. They are also far more costly than conventional prostheses.