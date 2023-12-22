I Made an AI Pal at the Toy Fair, But I Don’t Want to Invite Him Home

(Washington Post) – As such, Snorble is a reminder that questions such as whether high school students will use ChatGPT to cheat are the tip of the iceberg when it comes to kids and AI. Parents who will soon have to decide whether to welcome robot companions for toddlers into their homes should consider a few key issues before clicking “Add to cart.”

The first: What is this for? In an age of overconsumption, that’s worth asking of any toy. It is an especially good question given the potential for total absorption that robot companions offer and the nature of a child’s developing brain. (Read More)