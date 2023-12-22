Her Daughter Disappeared. That’s When the True-Crime Nightmare Began

(Rolling Stone) – The true crime industrial complex, which has grown rapidly over the past few years often blurs the lines between entertainment and reality. In addition to TV shows and podcasts, true crime content has become popular on social media, where anyone can post their theories about mysterious cases on platforms like Facebook and TikTok. People debate what happened — and name names of who they believe to be involved — in comments. By creating an insatiable appetite for new mysteries, it’s also made people skeptical of reasonable explanations behind tragedies like Spencer’s death and Sofia’s disappearance. Psychotherapist Lena Derhally, who specializes in criminology, emphasizes that true crime has become a major genre in the entertainment world — one that’s rife with opportunities for financial gain, notoriety, or both. (Read More)