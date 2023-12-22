Medical Marijuana Companies Are Using Pharma’s Sales Tactics with Little of the Same Scrutiny

(STAT News) – Medical marijuana companies sell medicine, just like pharmaceutical companies. But they’re not playing by the same rules — and that’s putting patients at risk.

Several of the largest medical marijuana companies, like Trulieve, Curaleaf, and Verano, are advertising their products as treatments not just for muscle aches, but for major medical conditions like cancer and depression, without evidence to back up those claims. Some are dispatching teams of sales reps and patient advocates to talk up the health benefits of their products to doctors, and in some cases, even offering physicians personalized swag or Topgolf parties. (Read More)