In Nursing Homes, VR Is a Hit. Is That a Good Thing?

(Washington Post via MSN) – If VR companies are to be believed, this technology is a blessing for the young and old, making video conferences fun and concerts less crowded. Consumers, for their part, have been lukewarm so far — vendors shipped an estimated 2.9 million virtual reality devices in the United States in 2023, down from 3.4 million in 2022, according to market research firm IDC. But in hundreds of senior living facilities across America, VR is making inroads with a new audience: older adults. (Read More)