This Vibrating Diet Pill May Trick the Stomach Into Feeling Full

(Science) – People trying to lose weight embark on grueling diets, undergo procedures to shrink their stomachs, or pony up for expensive new drugs like Ozempic. Now, researchers have revealed a gentler and potentially cheaper option: a vibrating pill that stimulates nerve endings in the stomach to tell the brain it’s time to stop eating. The capsule—reported today in Science Advances—slashes food intake in pigs without causing obvious side effects. Scientists now hope to develop it into an obesity treatment for humans. (Read More)