Sickle Cell Patient’s Journey Leads to Landmark Approval of Gene-Editing Treatment

(NPR) – Gray’s transformation is the result of the landmark medical experiment that she launched and which culminated in December with a milestone: The Food and Drug Administration’s approved the first treatment that uses gene-editing to alleviate a human illness. It’s the first genetic therapy for the brutal blood disorder, which had long been neglected by medicine.

For the past four years, NPR has been chronicling Gray's story. NPR broke the news when Gray became the first patient to get the treatment and had exclusive access to report on her ensuing experience.