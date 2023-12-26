Patients at Private-Equity-Owned Hospitals Get More Infections and Fall More Often, Says a New Study by Harvard Researchers

(NBC News) – Patients receiving care at hospitals owned by private-equity firms experience more bloodstream and surgical site infections and they fall more often, a new study by academics at Harvard University and the University of Chicago has found.

The research, published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association, comes after previous studies that have asserted patients of private-equity-owned health care entities pay higher costs, experience reduced staffing levels and, in the case of nursing homes, have higher death rates. (Read More)