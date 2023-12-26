‘Jane Roe’ Is Anonymous No More. The Very Public Fight Against Abortion Bans in 2023

(NPR) – As 2023 comes to a close, so too does the first full year of the post-Roe era in America. Some of the year’s developments were expected, like more conservative states enacting abortion restrictions. Others were surprising, like the fact that there were more abortions nationally in the year after the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health decision than the previous one.

In the final weeks of the year, the country followed the story of Kate Cox, a 31-year-old mother of two in Texas, as she sought to end a tragic pregnancy to ensure she could have a future one. Here is the state of play when it comes to abortion heading into 2024. (Read More)