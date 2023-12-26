Rethinking Immunotherapy for Cancer: When Is the Best Time to Stop?

(Wall Street Journal) – Immune-boosting drugs have revolutionized cancer care. Now doctors are experimenting with cutting them off. Immunotherapies unleash the immune system on tumors. They have extended the lives of people with melanoma, lung and bladder cancers. They have also been a boon for drugmakers, generating global sales of $44 billion in 2022, according to Leerink Partners analysts.

But some patients are getting more of the drugs than they need, exposing them to side effects and costs they could avoid without risking their cancer recurring. (Read More)