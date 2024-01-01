A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available
January 1, 2024
Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 91, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “The Glasgow Coma Scale: A Disconnect between medical Documentation and traumatic Brain Injury Litigation in the United States” by Nicole A Kelly, Rachel E Kelly and Ross P Berkeley
- “Can all healthy Adults Use the current evidential Breath Alcohol Analysers? An Investigation Using a large Spirometry Database” by Galen Ives, Laura Sbaffi and Peter A Bath
- “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine – Is too much Transparency a good Thing?” by Paul Nolan