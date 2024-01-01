A New Edition of Medico-Legal Journal Is Now Available

January 1, 2024

Medico-Legal Journal (vol. 91, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only. 

Articles include:

  • “The Glasgow Coma Scale: A Disconnect between medical Documentation and traumatic Brain Injury Litigation in the United States” by Nicole A Kelly, Rachel E Kelly and Ross P Berkeley
  • “Can all healthy Adults Use the current evidential Breath Alcohol Analysers? An Investigation Using a large Spirometry Database” by Galen Ives, Laura Sbaffi and Peter A Bath
  • “Artificial Intelligence in Medicine – Is too much Transparency a good Thing?” by Paul Nolan

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Journal Articles, Public Policy

Ad