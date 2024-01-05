A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available

January 5, 2024

The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 24, 2023) is available online by subscription only.

Articles include:

  • “Medicine’s Lessons for AI Regulation” by L. Stark
  • “Preliminary Data on ‘Unwinding’ Continuous Medicaid Coverage” by A. McIntyre, G. Aboulafia and B.D. Sommers
  • “Something for Sleep” by M. Earnest
  • “Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Obesity without Diabetes” by A.M. Lincoff, et al.
  • “Cannabis-Related Disorders and Toxic Effects” by D.A. Gorelick

 

Posted by

Posted in Artificial Intelligence, Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, Journal Articles, Research Ethics

Ad