A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
January 5, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 24, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Medicine’s Lessons for AI Regulation” by L. Stark
- “Preliminary Data on ‘Unwinding’ Continuous Medicaid Coverage” by A. McIntyre, G. Aboulafia and B.D. Sommers
- “Something for Sleep” by M. Earnest
- “Semaglutide and Cardiovascular Outcomes in Obesity without Diabetes” by A.M. Lincoff, et al.
- “Cannabis-Related Disorders and Toxic Effects” by D.A. Gorelick