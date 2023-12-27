New COVID Variant JN.1 Surges to 44% of Cases, CDC Estimates–Even Higher in New York, New Jersey

(CBS News) – The new COVID-19 variant that scientists call JN.1 now makes up about 44.1% of COVID-19 cases across the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimated Friday, marking another week of the fast-spreading variant’s steep rise in the U.S. The increase is more than two times larger than the 21.3% that the CDC now estimates the strain made up of infections for the week ending Dec. 9, after Thanksgiving. (Read More)