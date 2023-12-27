Serious Medical Errors Rose After Private Equity Firms Bought Hospitals

December 27, 2023

black and white image of a stethoscope

(New York Times) – The rate of serious medical complications increased in hospitals after they were purchased by private equity investment firms, according to a major study of the effects of such acquisitions on patient care in recent years.

The study, published in JAMA on Tuesday, found that, in the three years after a private equity fund bought a hospital, adverse events including surgical infections and bed sores rose by 25 percent among Medicare patients when compared with similar hospitals that were not bought by such investors. (Read More)

Posted by

Posted in Clinical / Medical, Healthcare, highlights, News

Ad