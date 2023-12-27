Young-Onset Dementia Risk Increased by Vitamin D Deficiency and Depression, Study Says

December 27, 2023

MRI images of the brain

(BBC) – Vitamin D deficiency, depression and diabetes are among a number of health issues that increase the risk of young-onset dementia, a major study suggests. The condition – which around 70,000 people in the UK are thought to be living with – is when symptoms of dementia develop before the age of 65. The study challenges the notion that genetics are the sole cause of the condition, researchers have said. (Read More)

