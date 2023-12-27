The New York Times Sues ChatGPT Creator OpenAI, Microsoft, for Copyright Infringement

(NPR) – The New York Times sued OpenAI and its biggest backer, Microsoft, over copyright infringement on Wednesday, alleging the creator of ChatGPT used the newspaper’s material without permission to train the massively popular chatbot.

In August, NPR reported that lawyers for OpenAI and the Times were engaged in tense licensing negotiations that had turned acrimonious, with the Times threatening to take legal action to protect the unauthorized use of its stories, which were being used to generate ChatGPT answers in response to user questions. (Read More)