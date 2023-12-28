Death by Doctor May Soon Be Available for the Mentally Ill in Canada
December 28, 2023
(New York Times) – Canada already has one of the most liberal assisted death laws in the world, offering the practice to terminally and chronically ill Canadians. But under a law scheduled to take effect in March assisted dying would also become accessible to people whose only medical condition is mental illness, making Canada one of about half a dozen countries to permit the procedure for that category of people. (Read More)