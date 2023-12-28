Benzodiazepine Use in Pregnancy Tied to Miscarriage Risk

(MedPage Today) – Benzodiazepine use during pregnancy was associated with an increased risk of miscarriage, according to a nationwide study in Taiwan. The population-based, case-time-control study of more than 3 million pregnancies found that benzodiazepine use was linked with a 69% increased risk of miscarriage (95% CI 1.52-1.87), according to Fei-Yuan Hsiao, PhD, of National Taiwan University in Taipei, and colleagues.

The increased risk was present for both long-acting (OR 1.67, 95% CI 1.44-1.93) and short-acting (OR 1.66, 95% CI 1.47-1.87) benzodiazepines, they reported in JAMA Psychiatry. (Read More)