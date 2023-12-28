Junior Doctors’ Strike: Thousands of NHS Appointments Hit by Walkout

(BBC) – Nearly 88,000 NHS appointments had to be cancelled because of last week’s junior doctor strike in England. Most – just over 86,300 – were hospital check-ups and operations, but 1,500 community and mental health appointments were also affected. Overall more than 1.2 million appointments have been affected since strikes began in the NHS a year ago. Next week junior doctors will take part in a six-day walkout – the longest in the history of the NHS. (Read More)