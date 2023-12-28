Sharp Rise in US Suicide Rates Especially in Indigenous People, White Men

(Medscape) – US suicide rates rose sharply between 1999 and 2020, with the greatest increase in American Indian/Alaska Native (AIAN) populations and White men, new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show. Suicide rates increased 65% in AIAN women, 35% in AIAN men, and 29% in White men. Firearms and hanging were the most common methods of suicide among all racial groups, with a nearly 200% increase in hanging among AIAN women. (Read More)