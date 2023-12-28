Remembering Betty Rollin, Who Told Her Breast Surgeon that Post-Operative Appearance Mattered to Her–and Other Women

(STAT News) – Women who had undergone disfiguring surgery for breast cancer, according to one surgeon in the 1970s, needed to “stick an old sock in their bra and get on with their lives.” It was this climate that Betty Rollin, then a television correspondent for NBC, entered when she was diagnosed with the disease in 1975. Rollin, who died of voluntary assisted suicide in Switzerland in November at age 87, became a highly visible activist not only for women with breast cancer but also end-of-life issues, after she helped her mother die and then wrote about it. (Read More)