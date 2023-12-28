Renamed, Common Liver Diseases Might Get Fairer Shake at Treatment, Researchers Hope

December 28, 2023

(STAT News) – A slate of liver diseases got a rebrand this year. Experts hope the change can generate more conversation — and research interest — for conditions that still lack treatments. A group of over 200 physicians, public health experts, industry representatives, regulatory officials, and patient advocates made the call in a supermajority vote: Non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, or NAFLD, would be renamed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease. MASLD for short (pronounced MAA-zuld).  (Read More)

