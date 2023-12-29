The Pull of Knowing Your Origins Is Hard to Ignore

(Wall Street Journal) – The women shared not just DNA but a powerful, almost innate desire to know their origins. Reproductive technologies have remade families, particularly since in vitro fertilization was introduced in the U.S. more than 40 years ago. The technology allowed more people to have children. It also created people connected by biology but not raised as family. The widespread use of DNA testing in recent years has made it easier to find sperm and egg donors, biological siblings and other relatives whose identities were once shrouded in secrecy. (Read More)