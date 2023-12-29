Woman Sues Dentist After 4 Root Canals, 8 Dental Crowns and 20 Fillings in a Single Visit
December 29, 2023
(Associated Press) – Kathleen Wilson filed the lawsuit last week in Hennepin County District Court, accusing Dr. Kevin Molldrem of Molldrem Family Dentistry in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, of providing negligent treatment in July 2020 that caused significant injuries to Wilson, along with providing an unsafe dosage of anesthesia and falsifying medical records to cover it up, the Star Tribune reported. (Read More)