FDA Warns Amazon Over Supplements Containing Erectile Dysfunction Drugs
December 29, 2023
(MedPage Today) – The FDA hit Amazon with a warning letter on December 20 for distributing energy supplements for men that contain potentially harmful pharmaceutical ingredients. These products, according to the letter, “are labeled as energy enhancing supplements or food, but laboratory analyses confirmed that they contained undeclared and potentially harmful active pharmaceutical ingredients.” The FDA held Amazon responsible for introducing misbranded, unapproved new drugs and a prohibited food into interstate commerce. (Read More)