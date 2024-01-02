Nurses Left Patient to Die at Penn Medical Hospital. State Inspectors Issued a Severe Warning

(Philadelphia Inquirer via MSN) – The patient slumped over a walker, then slid down the wall and collapsed, while two nurses and two technicians at a Penn Medicine hospital stood over the motionless patient. Unsure what to do, the staff walked away to figure out how to handle the situation. The nurses and techs at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania-Cedar Avenue left the fatally ill patient alone and didn’t start CPR for 10 minutes. By then, it was too late. (Read More)