AI May Make Shopping for Health Insurance Less Painful

(Axios) – For all the frenzied speculation about how AI can transform health care, some companies are leveraging the technology for a decidedly simpler but still critical task: making shopping for health insurance less terrible. Why it matters: Many Americans typically stick with their health plan year after year even when better and cheaper options are available, often because it’s too hard to predict how much care they’ll need or figure out if they can actually get a better deal. (Read More)