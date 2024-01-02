More Americans Can Now Get Insulin for $35
January 2, 2024
(CNN) – More Americans with diabetes will get a break on their insulin costs in 2024. Sanofi is joining the nation’s two other major insulin manufacturers in offering either price caps or savings programs that lower the cost of the drugs to $35 for many patients. The three drugmakers are also drastically lowering the list prices for their products. The moves were announced in the spring, but some didn’t take effect until January 1. (Read More)