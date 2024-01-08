A New Edition of Developing World Bioethics Is Now Available
January 8, 2024
Developing World Bioethics (vol. 23, no. 4, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Reasons for and Insights about HPV Vaccination Refusal among ultra?Orthodox Jewish Mothers” by Rivka Zach and Miriam Ethel Bentwich
- “Addressing Exploitation and Inequities in Open Science: A Relational Perspective” by Cornelius Ewuoso, et al.
- “A Proposal for an International Code of Conduct for Data Sharing in Genomics” by Amal Matar, et al.