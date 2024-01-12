A New Edition of The New England Journal of Medicine Is Now Available
January 12, 2024
The New England Journal of Medicine (vol. 389, no. 25, 2023) is available online by subscription only.
Articles include:
- “Fundamentals of Medical Ethics: Deciding for Patients Who Have Lost Decision-Making Capacity — Finding Common Ground in Medical Ethics” by B. Lo
- “Silencing the FDA’s Voice — Drug Information on Trial” by T. Watson and C. Robertson
- “Hidden Behind Bars — The Public Health Implications of Incompetency to Stand Trial” by N.P. Morris and J.M. Izenberg