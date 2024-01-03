A Potent Antibiotic Has Emerged in the Battle Against Deadly, Drug-Resistant Superbugs

(Los Angeles Times) – Identified as a top-priority pathogen by both the World Health Organization and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, CRAB [Acinetobacter baumannii] is the most common form of a group of bacteria that are resistant to nearly all available antibiotics. Victims are typically hospitalized patients who are already sick with blood infections or pneumonia. In the U.S. alone, the bug sickens thousands and kills hundreds every year.

But 2024 is starting with some encouraging news on the global health front: For the first time in half a century, researchers have identified a new antibiotic that appears to effectively kill A. baumannii. (Read More)