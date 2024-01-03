ChatGPT Had a High Error Rate for Pediatric Cases
January 3, 2024
(Axios) – Researchers found ChatGPT incorrectly diagnosed over 8 in 10 selected pediatric case studies, raising questions about some bots’ suitability for helping doctors size up complex conditions. The big picture: Large language models like OpenAI’s ChatGPT are trained on massive amounts of internet data and can’t discriminate between reliable and unreliable information, researchers at Cohen Children’s Medical Center wrote. (Read More)