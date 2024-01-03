Whatever Happened to Zika?

(The Atlantic) – In 2016, most major news sites, including this one, largely stopped covering the disease regularly. Despite the absence of a treatment or vaccine, the world’s attention moved on.

There are good reasons for this: Zika cases dropped precipitously after 2016. And just a few years later, COVID ravaged the planet, giving us all something new to worry about. But that doesn’t mean Zika is gone. The disease is still out there, infecting people every day. There is still no Zika vaccine, and experts say another outbreak is likely before too long. In this way, Zika reflects a typical epidemic cycle—an emergent crisis, followed by a brief influx of resources, followed by rich countries’ long and fateful forgetting. (Read More)